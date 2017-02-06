New Haven Mayor Toni Harp gives State of the City address

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–New Haven is known for being a city that thrives on diversity and seemingly has something for everyone.

“There’s always a lot of new businesses, there’s always a lot of people out. There is a feeling of community,” said resident Ali Osborne.

“we’re always talking about our problems and we don’t talk about what’s good about it. We don’t talk about our great diverse neighborhoods. We don’t talk about how this is the face of America,” said Peter Webster who lives in Wooster Square.

Tonight, Mayor Harp did talk about it at he fourth State of the City address. Harp praised the city and everyone who works together to help it thrive and grow.

“There’s no question in my mind but that New Haven has emerged as a model American city, not because it’s perfect, and not because there are no challenges ahead but because of it’s determination to continue working together to overcome those challenges,” said Mayor Harp.

Harp said as political change is sweeping the country New Haven is reaffirming their commitment to being a sanctuary city.

“We are called New Haven but we know that for many we are Sage Haven,” she said.

Another point of focus in the address, the drop in violent crimes on city streets. The number of shootings in the city now averaging about 60 per year, down from more than 120 five years ago. Acting Police Chief Anthony Campbell on hand tonight to listen as the department was recognized for their efforts.

“Everyone is working together. Great communication between the patrol division and the investigative service unit and when everyone is of great accord we can get a lot more done,” said Campbell.

Harp also stressed an ongoing commitment to improving infrastructure and fostering development. Plans for improvements to Long Wharf and downtown are moving forward. Harp emphasized none of this would be possible without the support and dedication of those who live and work in the city.

“Thank you so much for the collaboration and thank you for all you do,” said Harp.