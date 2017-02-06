Opioid overdose app could save lives

(WTNH)–Tens of thousands of opioid overdoses are reported every year in the U.S., and many end in death. More than 1,000 died in Connecticut just last year.

On this edition of “Nyberg,” we tell you about a brand new first responder reporting system, an app for your mobile device or desktop, that will show in real time where overdoses are occuring.

It’s called “Overdose Warning Network,” or “OWN.” It’s being rolled out right now by two men, one raised in New Haven, who are trying to save lives.

“We want hospitals, EMT’s, your average citizen to use it when they come across an overdose, and they apply the naloxone,” said Adrian S. Hooper Jr.

“Let’s say hypothetically a lot of people are coming down from Higganym or Middletown, and they’re buying heroin in New Haven, and they’re overdosing, all of a sudden we start to see tracking patterns between it, which informs treatment, planning and prevention efforts from the city where these people are coming from,” said Tim Cheney.

This app will drill down to state, city, county, and even zip code to pinpoint where the crisis lies, and will be an important tool for law enforcement.

