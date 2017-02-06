PD: South Windsor man schemed relatives

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police arrested a man on Monday who investigators found to be using his relative’s identities in a credit card scheme.

According to officials, 27 year-old Christopher Key of South Windsor, allegedly posed as three of his relatives to obtain credit cards, which he used to buy make purchases online. The investigation stems back to complaints from Dec. 2016.

On Monday morning, police served Key his arrest warrant. Key is charged with three counts each of third degree identity theft and third degree criminal impersonation.