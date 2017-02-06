Pence: Education pick DeVos will be confirmed with his vote

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo, Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. DeVos bid to become education secretary could be in trouble. Two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, announced their opposition to DeVos in speeches on the Senate floor Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says he fully expects billionaire GOP donor Betsy DeVos will be confirmed as education secretary with his tie-breaking vote.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Pence says the Trump administration is “very confident” she will take up her Cabinet post soon.

Last week, two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, said they would vote against DeVos’ nomination, citing concerns from parents and teachers. Their opposition set up a 50-50 tie in the Senate if all Democrats vote against her and no other Republicans dissent. Pence would be the tie-breaker.

DeVos has faced fierce criticism from labor unions for her promotion of school choice. Democrats and teachers’ organizations also accuse her of seeking to dismantle public education.

The Senate vote is Tuesday.

