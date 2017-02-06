Police identify victim in deadly accident on I-95 in Milford

- FILE - Connecticut State Police Cruiser (WTNH / Tina Detelj)
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –  Connecticut State Police are investigating a deadly accident on Interstate 95 southbound in Milford that happened Saturday.

They say the driver lost control of the car prior to exit 36 off ramp, then hit a light pole, and continued through a gore area into a tree. He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital by Milford Fire Department Emergency Medical Services.

Police later identified the victim as Richard Phegoo Junior, 20, of Bridgeport. Phegoo died from his injuries at Bridgeport Hospital. No one else was hurt in the crash.

