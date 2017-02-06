Queen Elizabeth II marks record 65 years on throne

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
This photo by English photographer David Bailey of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, taken for the GREAT campaign in 2014, and is now reissued Monday Feb. 6, 2017, by Buckingham Palace to celebrate her Sapphire Anniversary, marking the 65th anniversary of the monarch's accession to the throne. In the photo, the Queen is wearing a suite of sapphire jewellery originally given to her by her father King George VI as a wedding gift in 1947. (David Bailey via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT - NO USE AFTER TUESDAY FEBRUARY 7, 2017.
This photo by English photographer David Bailey of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, taken for the GREAT campaign in 2014, and is now reissued Monday Feb. 6, 2017, by Buckingham Palace to celebrate her Sapphire Anniversary, marking the 65th anniversary of the monarch's accession to the throne. In the photo, the Queen is wearing a suite of sapphire jewellery originally given to her by her father King George VI as a wedding gift in 1947. (David Bailey via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT - NO USE AFTER TUESDAY FEBRUARY 7, 2017.

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has become the first British monarch to reach the milestone of 65 years on the throne.

The queen’s Sapphire Jubilee was marked Monday with a 41-gun salute by World War I-era field guns in London’s Green Park, and another 62-round gun salute at the Tower of London.

Related: Gallery: Queen’s 65-year reign a milestone in a record-breaking life

Buckingham Palace also released a photo of Elizabeth taken by British photographer David Bailey in 2014. In the picture, the monarch wears a suite of sapphire jewelry given to her by her father as a wedding gift in 1947.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stops to receive flowers from 3-year old Jessica Atfield, after the queen and her husband Duke of Edinburgh, attended a church service at St Peter and St Paul church in West Newton, England, Sunday Feb. 5, 2017. The Queen is to make history on Monday Feb. 6, when she becomes the first British monarch to reach the Sapphire Jubilee, marking the 65th. anniversary of her accession to the throne. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II stops to receive flowers from 3-year old Jessica Atfield, after the queen and her husband Duke of Edinburgh, attended a church service at St Peter and St Paul church in West Newton, England, Sunday Feb. 5, 2017. The Queen is to make history on Monday Feb. 6, when she becomes the first British monarch to reach the Sapphire Jubilee, marking the 65th. anniversary of her accession to the throne. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

The palace says the 90-year-old Elizabeth was spending the day quietly at her Sandringham estate in eastern England. She does not celebrate the anniversary of the date she became queen, known as Ascension Day, as it is also the anniversary of her father’s death.

Elizabeth became monarch on the death of her father, King George VI, from lung cancer at age 56 on Feb. 6, 1952.

She surpassed Queen Victoria as Britain’s longest-serving monarch in 2015.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s