Safety groups urge lawmakers to strengthen Connecticut’s child safety seat law

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — AAA Northeast and Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital will testify Monday before Connecticut’s Transportation Committee to strengthen the state’s child passenger safety seat law.

Safety advocates from multiple groups will stand before lawmakers Monday to urge support for an Act Concerning the Use of Child Restraint Systems bill (HB-6956), introduced by Rep. Brenda Kupchick (R-132).

According to a news release from AAA, the bill calls to keep children under the age of two that weigh less than 30 pounds to remain rear-facing in their car seats. They say the bill also requires children under age eight to use a car seat with an appropriate restraint of either a 5-point harness, or a lap and shoulder belt with belt-position booster seat.

Current Connecticut state law requires children less than one year of age and 20 pounds to remain in rear-facing in a car seat. It also requires children who are under age seven and 60 pounds to ride in a car or booster seat.

“We believe this bill, when passed, will make Connecticut’s existing car seat law stronger,” said AAA spokesperson Diana Imondi Dias . She added that keeping children rear facing or in a booster seat longer is the most cost-effective way and easiest way to keep young children safe while on the road.

AAA says the proposed changes in the bill will reflect best practices as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The state’s Transportation Committee’s public hearing is scheduled Monday afternoon at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.