Secrets to Bring The Romance Back

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Ken Page, LCSW, is a renowned psychotherapist, leading Psychology Today blogger, Huffington Post blogger and author of the bestseller Deeper Dating: How to Drop the Games of Seduction and Discover the Power of Intimacy.

Research shows most relationships have a sexual honeymoon period, and the heat starts to dwindle when it passes. But new research from the University of Toronto shows the key to a happier sex life when the honeymoon passes.

It’s simply believing that you and your mate can grow sexually! People who believe in the power of working on their sex lives are the ones with a happier sexual future and a stronger relationship!

How do you work on your sex life? First, take the time and attention to find out what excites your partner and what excites you. Second, do those things for your partner and have him or her do the same for you? That’s the simple key.

What is the magic key for everyone looking for love this Valentine’s Day season?

No one tells us the quality that is the biggest attractor for a relationship. It isn’t playing hard to get, it isn’t looking smoking hot, and it isn’t being more successful. It turns out the greatest attractor for new love is kindness and understanding. And it also turn out that those very qualities are the best forecaster of a relationship that succeeds and lasts.

