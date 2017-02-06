Several records broken in Patriots comeback during Super Bowl

(WTNH)– The New England Patriots win in overtime is the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 at the NRG Statduim in Houston. But that epic comeback is not the only historic moment during the big game. According to Elias Sports Bureau via wmur.com, there were many Super Bowl records set or met. Check out the list below:

For records set during the Super Bowl:

Most Games – 7, Tom Brady

Most Games Won By A Quarterback: 5, Tom Brady

Most Games, Head Coach – 7, Bill Belichick

Most Games Won, Head Coach – 5, Bill Belichick

Most Points, Game – 20, James White

Most Passes, Career – 309, Tom Brady

Most Passes, Game – 62, Tom Brady

Most Completions, Career – 207, Tom Brady

Most Completions, Game – 43, Tom Brady

Most Passing Yards, Career – 2071, Tom Brady

Most Passing Yards, Game – 466, Tom Brady

Most Touchdown Passes, Career – 15, Tom Brady

Most Receptions, Game – 14, James White

Most Games, Team – 9, New England

Largest Deficit Overcome, Winning Team – 25 points, New England

Most Points, Overtime Period, Team – 6, New England

Most First Downs, Game, Team – 37, New England

Most First Downs, Game, Both Teams – 54, New England vs. Atlanta

Most First Downs Passing, Game, Team – 26, New England

Most First Downs Passing, Game, Both Teams – 39, New England vs. Atlanta

Most Offensive Plays, Game, Team – 93, New England

Most Passes, Game, Team – 63, New England

Most Completions, Game, Team – 43, New England

Most Passing Yards, Game, Team – 442, New England

Most Passing Yards, Game, Both Teams – 682, New England vs. Atlanta

Additionally, there were also Super Bowl records that were tied.

Most Games Won – 5, Tom Brady

Most Touchdowns, Game – 3, James White

Most Two-Point Conversions, Game – 1, James White; Danny Amendola

Most Sacks, Game (Since 1982) – 3, Grady Jarrett (Atlanta)

Most Two-Point Conversions, Game, Team – 2, New England

Most Two-Point Conversions, Game, Both Teams – 2, New England vs. Atlanta

Most First Downs By Penalty, Game, Team – 4, New England