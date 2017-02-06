Some freezing rain tomorrow but snow likely for Thursday

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

It will certainly be more “wintry” this forecast with a few chances for snow/ice and even a chill towards the end of the week! Today will be quiet with highs in the 30s to around 40 with sunshine. Another seasonable day, but then things look to get a little active midweek with two storm systems. One has more potential than the other.

The first is Tuesday:

Wintry mix inland and rain along the shoreline starts Tuesday morning 6AM-9AM. There will likely be a few hours of freezing rain/sleet inland but with a southerly flow and a push of warmer air, the rain/wintry mix line will advance towards the north rapidly.

By the afternoon, the entire state is seeing rain. We’re not expecting any ice accumulation along the shoreline but inland communities, especially areas in the blue highlighted below may have some light accumulations of sleet and some icy roads before the changeover occurs.

Rain will continue Tuesday evening and taper off around midnight with around an inch of precipitation expected when all is said and done! We’re not expecting school issues Tuesday as the precip starts too late for delays to be called and by the time school is out, the state will be seeing just plain rain.

Thursday is the next system that needs to be watched closely:

The bigger story of the week is this sneaky system for Thursday. Originally, this system has been modeled to stay offshore but the past few model runs have been trending much closer to Connecticut. In fact, most models have plowable snow in Connecticut late Wednesday night into the late morning on Thursday.

The track of the system is much more favorable for accumulating snow and there will be plenty of cold air to tap into, so there will be no issues with mixing. It’s too early to talk exact snowfall totals but right now there’s a high percentage that plows will be needed! Keep it here with Stormteam8 and WTNH! You can follow me on social media below for updates! 🙂

Thanks for reading!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

