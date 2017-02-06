Stamford police investigate fatal car crash

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Stamford Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Saturday at 1:13 a.m.

Police say a pick-up truck was traveling northbound on Hope Street at a high rate of speed. As the truck approached Hartford Avenue, the driver began to lose control and crossed into the southbound lane, before skidding into a tree off the west side of the road at the junction of Barnstable Lane.

The driver, Thomas Molgano, 20, died in the crash, while the front seat passenger, Lucas Salem, 20, died from injuries he sustained in the crash. A 20-year-old passenger in the rear seat was treated for his injuries and released from Stamford Hospital.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the crash is requested to contact The Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.