Stamford police investigate fatal car crash

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Stamford Police (WTNH)
- FILE - Stamford Police (WTNH)

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Stamford Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Saturday at 1:13 a.m.

Police say a pick-up truck was traveling northbound on Hope Street at a high rate of speed. As the truck approached Hartford Avenue, the driver began to lose control and crossed into the southbound lane, before skidding into a tree off the west side of the road at the junction of Barnstable Lane.

The driver, Thomas Molgano, 20, died in the crash, while the front seat passenger, Lucas Salem, 20, died from injuries he sustained in the crash. A 20-year-old passenger in the rear seat was treated for his injuries and released from Stamford Hospital.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the crash is requested to contact The Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s