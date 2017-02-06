Tom Brady Named MVP in Biggest Comeback Super Bowl Win in History

(ABC)– New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady was named Most Valuable Player for Super Bowl LI after the Patriots erased a 25-point deficit en route to a stunning 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

This is the fourth Super Bowl MVP title for Brady.

Super Bowl 51 was historic on many fronts: it was the biggest come-from-behind victory in Super Bowl history, the first overtime in Super Bowl history and a record fifth Super Bowl win for Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Related: Several records broken in Patriots comeback during Super Bowl

An emotional Brady broke down on the field after running back James White ran two yards for a touchdown, cementing the Patriots’ thrilling comeback.

The Atlanta Falcons dominated the first half of the game, going into halftime with a 21-3 lead. But 25 unanswered points by the Patriots pushed the teams into overtime, and the rest is history.

Brady embraced his family as the Vince Lombardi trophy was presented to Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who called this win the “sweetest” of all.

Related: Gallery: The sweetest of them all: Patriots comeback tops them all

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell congratulated Brady on the field and the pair shook hands. Goodell suspended Brady for the first four games of the 2016 season for his role in the Deflategate controversy.

This championship game was also the Patriots’ ninth trip to the Super Bowl, the most in the NFL. Commentator Terry Bradshaw declared Belichick as the “greatest” coach in NFL history and Brady the “greatest” quarterback in NFL history.

Brady’s children joined him on stage as he celebrated the win.

“We’re bringing this sucker home” to Boston, Brady said of the Lombardi trophy.