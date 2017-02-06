Unruly woman smashes a police cruiser windshield

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) —- According to Colchester troopers, an unruly woman who caused an earlier disturbance also smashed the windshield of a police cruiser.

At approximately 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, troopers were dispatched to 47 Main Street in Hebron due to a report of an unruly woman who was yelling and causing a disturbance. The woman, identified as Sara Searave, left before troopers arrived to the scene but when she returned at about 10:20 p.m., she pushed a male victim who sustained no injuries.

Seagrave was taken into custody and placed in the front seat of a police cruiser and kicked in the windshield smashing it. She was not injured.

If you have any questions or concerns about this case, please call Troop K at (860) 465 – 5400.