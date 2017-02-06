Waterbury police credit ‘PAL’ with decreasing crime rate

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–Division Street used to be one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Waterbury, but now, a Police Activities League campus stands on the site where there used to be blighted buildings and a motorcycle gang clubhouse.

Ten-plus years ago, officers began to integrate into the community.

The recreation center is just one of 31 different activities kids in Waterbury can participate in on the PAL campus. For the past 10 plus years, officers have been going out on the street and bringing the kids to this safe haven. Deputy Chief Fernando Spagnolo says crime in the neighborhood started to fall, and then plummet.

“We were reluctant in the beginning when the juvenile crime really drastically started to drop to say that it was because of PAL, but we are committed and convinced that PAL has played a very big role,” Spagnolo said.

PAL used to stand for ‘police athletic league,’ but now it’s the activities league, as they offer everything from culinary to golf to woodworking. Deputy Chief Spagnolo says it’s hands-on and the students are taught how to cook meals and trained to be workforce-ready when they graduate high school.

“We are really looking to reach out to that kid who is having a difficult time at home, and maybe he doesn’t fit the typical mold where you would join the basketball team at school or some type of sporting event,” Spagnolo said.

17 years old, Daishion Morrison has been with PAL since he was 12. He understands how important it is to stay off the streets and out of trouble. He’s a model athlete and student, and when he graduates high school he wants to start down the path to becoming a lawyer.

“Talking to the cops they tell you how you have to get to law school and everything,” Daishion said. “They try and help you with a way out, if you need help with the homework they’re always there to help.”

Officer Jason Fusco volunteered with PAL, and liked the police officers. So, he became an officer himself. He says some of the students have been coming to PAL since they were three years old, and the officers have become part of their family.

“A lot of the kids that you get to know and you’ve seen grow up through the different leagues through the different years, they remember you and you remember them,” Fusco said. “Sometimes they still send me a text message and the families wish me a happy birthday or Merry Christmas.”

While the Police Activities League is made up of mostly police officers, they can use outside volunteers as well.