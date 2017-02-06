What to buy/avoid in February

Related Coverage What to buy in the month of January

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) We are kicking off the first full week of February and the new month means retailers are rearranging their store shelves. We’re helping you stretch your dollar with a look at where your money will be best spent this month.

There are a couple of days to keep in mind this month. Valentine’s Day is next week, President’s Day is in 2 weeks and this whole month is a big tax filing month and the steals and deals really revolve around those days.

President’s Day is a big time to buy cars and mattresses. You’ll notice stores like Macy’s, Sears and Overstock already have bedding sales ready to roll out if they haven’t already.

You can do well on humidifiers this month because retailers need to get rid of cold weather gear to make room for Spring. Same goes for winter sports gear.

Consumer Reports says you may be able to find early bird tax-filing services between 30 and 50 percent this month.

Here’s a look at what money-saving site Wise Bread says you should avoid:

Nobody can seem to explain why but February is the most expensive time to buy eyeglasses.

Luggage is also expensive because the cold weather has so many people booking trips. You’ll find travel gear is top dollar right now.

Also, refrigerators. The new models come out in the Spring so that’s when there will be sales on the old models.

Remember anything Valentine’s Day related will likely be expensive leading up to the holiday. Flowers and chocolates. Give yourself some time to plan, start looking around now for deals or if you can, celebrate after the 14th. The day right after is when all the prices come down.