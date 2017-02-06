What’s Brewing: Everything Super Bowl

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Super Bowl come back, commercial controversy, the Wing Bowl, and more on What’s Brewing.

Patriots make an incredible come back after being down by 25 points!

What did you think of the Super Bowl commercials that aired last night? Well one company, Budweiser is catching some heat over their commercial which some are calling controversial.

Eating wings is definitely a staple while watching the Super bowl, but one man took it to a whole new level by eating more than 400 wings at the Wing Bowl.

