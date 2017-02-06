Wild Week of Weather for Connecticut

Today will be nice and uneventful weather-wise but Tuesday will be more active. We’re also watching a storm close late Wednesday into Thursday that could give us some plowable snow.

Today: A lot of sun with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

Tonight: Rain/wintry mix moves in during the morning. Lows in the 20s to around 30 but rising during the night.

Tuesday: Rain at the shoreline and wintry mix inland moves in during the morning. A period of freezing rain in northern CT for a few hours late tomorrow morning before switching over to all rain during the afternoon. Temps around 40.

Wednesday: Drying out during the morning and warming up nicely with highs near 50.

Thursday: Cloudy and cold. Watching a storm that will likely bring accumulating snow to Connecticut.

Friday: Another cold day with highs in the low 30s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a few snow showers. Highs near 40.

Sunday: Some rain possible. Highs in the low-mid 40s.

Monday: Any rain is out early with highs near 40. Some sun expected.

