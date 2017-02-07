A Week of Wild Weather

Whoever decided that our winter has been boring is the person I’m going to blame for such busy weather over the next week. Don’t say we didn’t warn you, we’ve been talking about February being a much busier month! So here is the info on what we have going on with each of these storms:

Today: Icy roads are expected thanks to a storm moving through. Typically when we get a warm front in the winter, winds first shift high up in the atmosphere. This gives us mostly warm air, with the exception of the air right at the surface. It’s especially tough when precipitation moves in during the morning since ground temps are so cold outside. At the shoreline, freezing rain won’t be a concern for us, but inland is a different story. Check this out for an estimate of the worst spots for freezing rain today.

When will it all end? Well for most of the state, the issues are gone by noon, but the higher the elevation, the worse it will be out there for a longer period of time. In the northwest hills, we could see icy roads through the afternoon. That’s why public works/DOT crews are out there treating the roads!

Thursday: You’ve probably heard a lot about snow on Thursday morning…that’s because dependent on who you ask, they may tell you a completely different forecast. First things first…it is too early to give an accurate snowfall prediction for this storm. The main reason is because of the influence today’s weather will have on the snow for Thursday. A 2 degree warmer temperature this afternoon could make a huge difference for Thursday. Our forecast models are ALL OVER THE PLACE with this one. Kind of embarrassing considering it’s just 48 hours out from now. One forecast model shows nothing…another one shows double digit totals. Right now it looks like we could be in the 3-6″ zone but we’ll have a much better handle on this one early tomorrow!

Weekend: A few things we’re watching this weekend. The first is some light snow on Saturday morning, where we could see 1-3″ dependent on the track! And we’ll be watching another storm move through late Sunday (looks like mostly rain at the shore).