Arrest made in fatal shooting at abandoned home

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Waterbury police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man found in the yard of an abandoned home last month.

Police say 38-year-old Tijuan Gibson is charged with felony murder in the Jan. 29 shooting of 20 year-old Savion Bostic-Aponte.

The Republican-American reports that Gibson was held on $2 million at his arraignment Monday in Waterbury Superior Court.

Police say they are still investigation and have not yet determined a motive.

Bostic-Aponte was found at about 8 a.m. after a woman called to report seeing a man under a tree in the yard. Area residents told police they heard gunshots at about 10:30 p.m. the night before, but did not report them to police.

No lawyer was listed for Gibson in court records.

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.