Author Abby Fabiaschi: I Liked My Life

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Abby Fabiaschi, author of “I Liked My Life” joins us today, to tell us about her first novel.

Abby Fabiaschi is a human rights advocate and the Director of the Her Future Coalition, an international nonprofit organization with a unique prosperity model that uplifts victims from sex trafficking and extreme abuse.

As board chair for Her Future Coalition, Abby works to provide shelter, education, and employment to survivors of human trafficking and extreme abuse.

Twenty percent of after-tax proceeds, including foreign and film rights, are donated to charities benefiting women and children.

