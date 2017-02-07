Branford’s Mike Olt ready, excited for opportunity with Red Sox

(WTNH)–Branford’s Mike Olt had a tryout last week for a group of major league teams, and the Boston Red Sox apparently liked what they saw from the former UConn star.

Grateful for the opportunity, Olt has been working out in the area. He’s been hitting up in Massachussetts. The similator on his Instagram post showed he’s got enough to get it over the Green Monster.

Olt is also putting a lot of work in at Branford Crossfit. He’s caught a lot of bad breaks since being a first-round draft pick out of UConn in 2010. He’s dealt with a concussion, wrist and ankle injuries.

Now though, the 28-year-old feels great heading into srping training.

“It’s definitely been quite the journey,” Olt said.” I think I’ve learned a lot over the past five years. I’ve learned how to deal with failure. I’ve learned how to enjoy the game more.”

Olt is expected to start the year in Triple-A Pawtucket.