Branford’s Mike Olt ready, excited for opportunity with Red Sox

By Published: Updated:
mike-olt

(WTNH)–Branford’s Mike Olt had a tryout last week for a group of major league teams, and the Boston Red Sox apparently liked what they saw from the former UConn star.

Grateful for the opportunity, Olt has been working out in the area. He’s been hitting up in Massachussetts. The similator on his Instagram post showed he’s got enough to get it over the Green Monster.

Olt is also putting a lot of work in at Branford Crossfit. He’s caught a lot of bad breaks since being a first-round draft pick out of UConn in 2010. He’s dealt with a concussion, wrist and ankle injuries.

Now though, the 28-year-old feels great heading into srping training.

“It’s definitely been quite the journey,” Olt said.” I think I’ve learned a lot over the past five years. I’ve learned how to deal with failure. I’ve learned how to enjoy the game more.”

Olt is expected to start the year in Triple-A Pawtucket.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s