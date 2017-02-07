Connecticut DOT kicks off Telework Week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Transportation is partnering up with Yale University for the start of their Telework Week.

CTrides, a program of Connecticut’s Department of Transportation, is holding a virtual press event at Yale University on Tuesday.

The event is dedicated to promote working remotely, as a way to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.

CTrides helps commuters and employers with information and resources for travel options, including teleworking.

The press event will start Friday at 10:30 a.m. at The Yale Center for Teaching and Learning on 301 York Street in New Haven.