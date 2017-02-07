Cruisin’ Connecticut – A Step or Two from “La La Land” at Fred Astaire in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to West Hartford, home of the Fred Astaire dance studio! This year marks the dance company’s 70th year, teaching a step or two…

The Oscar nominated film “La La Land” is a favorite at the Academy Awards, filled with singing and dancing. So this morning we are showing you some of the moves from the film.

Owner and Instructor, Clemens Lengenfelder explains the significance of “La La Land” and ballroom dance:

I think the movie brings romance and the connection between two people, back into their life. Just like a classic Fred Astaire movie.

Lengenfelder walked us through the basic “box” steps of the waltz, and I must say after a few minutes, I felt (somewhat) confident in my moves.

He says, with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, dance lessons are the perfect gift:

Dance is the perfect gift. No chocolate, no flowers. Dancing this close with the person you would like to have in your arms. Nothing beats it.

In training for “La La Land”, between the singing and the dancing, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, are reported to have trained 10-12 hours a day for three month. That’s dedication.

You can learn more about dance lessons at Fred Astaire in West Hartford, and tune in to see how many Oscars, “La La Land” takes home on the Academy Awards, February 26th on WTNH.

