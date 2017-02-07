CT GOP on Senate vote: ‘Democrats are causing chaos’

By Published: Updated:
Susan Collins
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, center, who defected from the GOP majority, arrives at the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, as the Senate voted for Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos,. ice President Mike Pence was needed to cast the tie-breaking vote to confirm DeVos. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — Democrats argued for 24 hours on the Senate floor trying to convince just one Republican to strike down Betsy Devos as the Education Secretary.

She’s proven to be President Donald Trump‘s most controversial nominee pick.

“In that hearing she showed a troubling lack of knowledge,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D).

“She lacks that leadership ability,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D).

Update: Senate confirms DeVos as education secretary

They criticized her support of school vouchers also known as school choice and says she seemed knowledgeable of basic education policies.

“Her record and her responses to Senate questioning reveal that putting her in charge of the department of education would be akin to putting the fox in charge of the hen house,” said Blumenthal.

They attacked her response when asked about guns in schools when she said a school district in Wyoming may need one to protect against grizzly bears.

Murphy said, “Parents in Sandy Hook, Connecticut can’t understand, can’t understand how a secretary of education could think that putting guns in our schools would make our schools safer.”

“I would absolutely vote to confirm her if I was in the U.S. Senate,” said Chairman of the CT Republican Party, J.R. Romano.

He says she would bring a fresh pair of eyes, supports her on school choice, and says when it comes to guns in schools it should be up to the districts.

Romano said, “Every community deals with different challenges and that’s what she was talking about and when the federal government says everybody do “X” it doesn’t mean that’s what’s best for that district.”

He argues today was just for political drama.

“Democrats are causing chaos because they have still not accepted the fact that they lost this election,” said Romano.

If the vote splits evenly, it will be the first time in history a Vice President will have to break a tie to confirm a presidential nominee.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s