CT GOP on Senate vote: ‘Democrats are causing chaos’

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — Democrats argued for 24 hours on the Senate floor trying to convince just one Republican to strike down Betsy Devos as the Education Secretary.

She’s proven to be President Donald Trump‘s most controversial nominee pick.

“In that hearing she showed a troubling lack of knowledge,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D).

“She lacks that leadership ability,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D).

Update: Senate confirms DeVos as education secretary

They criticized her support of school vouchers also known as school choice and says she seemed knowledgeable of basic education policies.

“Her record and her responses to Senate questioning reveal that putting her in charge of the department of education would be akin to putting the fox in charge of the hen house,” said Blumenthal.

They attacked her response when asked about guns in schools when she said a school district in Wyoming may need one to protect against grizzly bears.

Murphy said, “Parents in Sandy Hook, Connecticut can’t understand, can’t understand how a secretary of education could think that putting guns in our schools would make our schools safer.”

“I would absolutely vote to confirm her if I was in the U.S. Senate,” said Chairman of the CT Republican Party, J.R. Romano.

He says she would bring a fresh pair of eyes, supports her on school choice, and says when it comes to guns in schools it should be up to the districts.

Romano said, “Every community deals with different challenges and that’s what she was talking about and when the federal government says everybody do “X” it doesn’t mean that’s what’s best for that district.”

He argues today was just for political drama.

“Democrats are causing chaos because they have still not accepted the fact that they lost this election,” said Romano.

If the vote splits evenly, it will be the first time in history a Vice President will have to break a tie to confirm a presidential nominee.