Dog left tied to a pole at West Haven park

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The West Haven Animal Shelter is looking for the person who left a dog tied to a pole at a local park on Monday.

The animal shelter at 7 Collis Avenue, posted photos on their Facebook page Monday night of a boxer mix who was found at Morse Park. The shelter says he was found behind Chicks earlier that morning.

It appears the dog was left tied to a pole but slipped his collar before just waiting there for help. The shelter says the dog was not only cold but very scared when he was found.

The Facebook has already gotten over 700 shares. The shelter is asking anyone with information on the dog’s owner to please call them at 203-937-3642.