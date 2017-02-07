Dog left tied to a pole at West Haven park

By Published: Updated:
West Haven Animal Shelter Facebook page
West Haven Animal Shelter Facebook page

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The West Haven Animal Shelter is looking for the person who left a dog tied to a pole at a local park on Monday.

The animal shelter at 7 Collis Avenue, posted photos on their Facebook page Monday night of a boxer mix who was found at Morse Park. The shelter says he was found behind Chicks earlier that morning.

It appears the dog was left tied to a pole but slipped his collar before just waiting there for help. The shelter says the dog was not only cold but very scared when he was found.

The Facebook has already gotten over 700 shares. The shelter is asking anyone with information on the dog’s owner to please call them at 203-937-3642.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s