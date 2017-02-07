Eight foods to boost immunity and fight the common cold

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In the next week, the common cold season will be setting in but there are some foods that can boost your immune system.

If you’re feeling under the weather, food might be the last thing on your mind but according to some experts it should be. There are 8 foods you can eat to boost immunity and fight off the common cold. The old adage that you should “feed a cold, starve a fever” isn’t exactly true. Regardless of whether you have a cold or a fever, you should make sure you’re consuming enough nutrients to give your body the energy it needs to fuel its immune defenses,says Toby Smithson, MS, RDN, LDN, CDE, spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and Founder of DiabetesEveryDay.

In the spirit of boosting white blood cells, make a habit of incorporating these cold-fighting foods into your diet whenever you’re fending off the sniffles. Better yet? Eat them on a regular basis so your immune system is always firing on all cylinders.

Experts say the 8 foods to have are:

Chicken Soup: Research has found that chicken soup helps to prevent inflammatory white cells from moving to other parts of your body, which can decrease your cold symptoms,” says Alissa Rumsey, MS, RD, and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

The bone broth in chicken soup contains collagen, which can help boost your immune system, in addition to amino acids and nutrients that help prevent inflammation. Yogurt: Yogurt is a natural source of probiotics, also known as “good bacteria” that live in your gut.

Studies have linked good gut health to boosting immunity, better sleep, good digestion — the list goes on. Fatty Fish: Fatty fish such as salmon and tuna, contain omega-3 fatty acids, can help control inflammation in your body. It’s important to consume inflammation-fighting foods on a regular basis, but especially when you’re feeling under the weather. Garlic: Garlic contains allicin, a compound that can help fight infection and bacteria.

Eat raw garlic if you’re feeling really daring, or add it to soups and other cooked meals to reap the benefits without the vampire-slaying breath. Foods Rich in Zinc: Zinc helps regulate the immune system, build and maintain lean body mass and heal wounds.

Some studies show that zinc may help reduce the duration of a cold if taken right away. Tumeric: This spice is considered a superfood for a good reason. It’s rich in antioxidants and has strong anti-inflammatory properties. Research suggests these qualities make turmeric a strong defense against colds, coughs, and congestion. Fruits and Vegetables: It won’t surprise anyone to learn that vitamin-rich foods are key to maintaining a strong immune system.

Fruits and vegetables are some of the best sources of these nutrients.

Foods rich in vitamin A include carrots, dark leafy greens and sweet potatoes. Plenty of liquids: It’s also critical to stay hydrated in order to help keep your throat and airways clear.

Hot tea and water are great ways to stay hydrated.

Try to avoid drinks like sweetened sports drinks or juices because too much sugar can cause inflammation which weakens your immune system.

When you’re trying to fight off an illness, focus on consuming foods that are packed with nutrients. Experts say there is no magical food that can help prevent a cold, but lacking in certain nutrients can contribute to a compromised immune system.” So for the best cold prevention, focus on eating balanced healthy meals all year-round. For more information on ways you can help your immune system click here.