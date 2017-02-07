Fire destroys Southington home

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington firefighters say a single-family home on Berlin Street was destroyed in a fire.

The Southington Fire Department responded to 321 Berlin Street a little after 2 a.m., after dispatchers say neighbors called in a fire that was consuming the home on the property.

Firefighters on-scene said that they were relieved when they saw there were no cars in the driveway. According to police, the residents were staying elsewhere while some floors were being refinished.

Lepage Drive was closed while crews worked to control the fire. Police say the home was located on the corner of Berlin and Lepage, and was declared a “total loss.”

As a precaution, neighbors were asked to evacuate for the rest of the night.

The fire marshal remained on-scene to work to determine the cause.