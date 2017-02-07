Florida sheriff’s deputy warns a killer is ‘in our midst’

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
(Image: Shutterstock)
(Image: Shutterstock)

(AP) — Authorities in Alabama issued capital murder warrants Tuesday as the search continued across two states for a man and woman wanted in the deaths of three women and the attempted killing of another.

In Pensacola, Florida, Sheriff David Morgan doubled the number of deputies on patrol as the hunt for William “Billy” Boyette, 44, and Mary Rice, 37, entered its second week.

Boyette and Rice are suspected in the deaths of Alicia Greer, 30, and Jacqueline Jeanette Moore, 39, whose bodies were found at the Emerald Sands Inn in nearby Milton on Jan. 31. Investigators say the two drove across the state line and fatally shot Peggy Broz, 52, in Lillian, Alabama, on Friday, also taking Broz’ car.

The two also are accused of shooting and critically wounding Kayla Crocker, 28, on Monday, said Escambia County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chip Simmons. He warned residents in the Florida Panhandle county to be on the lookout for Boyette and Rice.

“In short we have a killer, he is in our midst . everyone, and I mean everyone, should be aware of this, should be aware of what they look like,” Simmons said Monday afternoon.

Agencies across the Panhandle and southern Alabama earlier had been told to consider Rice a person of interest in the attacks. On Monday she was upgraded to an official suspect. Authorities said she had multiple chances to flee or ask for help. She also has been spotted on surveillance video entering stores on her own.

In Alabama, sheriff’s investigators named the two in the capital murder warrants and said in a news release that Rice was with Boyette when Broz was shot and killed during the early morning hours of Feb. 3. They also warned that the two should be considered dangerous and advised anyone who might see them to call 911.

In Florida, Crocker’s mother went to check on her after she didn’t show up for work Monday morning. She found Crocker with a gunshot wound. Her 2-year-old son was not injured, sheriff’s officials said.

Crocker’s white Chevrolet Cobalt was stolen and the sheriff told news outlets that video surveillance confirmed Boyette and Rice took the car to a nearby Shell station and ate at a Hardee’s restaurant a short time after the attack.

Morgan said Boyette has a history of drug trafficking and is known to be a heavy user of the drug Spice.

He said his agency has been “chasing a lot of shadows and a lot of rumors” in the search and warned residents to stay alert.

“When you go to work, when you come home, make sure a friend or family member knows where you are …,” Morgan said. He added that while the measures may seem extreme, “we’re dealing with an extreme situation here.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s