Freezing rain expected to cause slick roads

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A wintry mix is likely to hit Connecticut late Tuesdays morning. We’ve got your back before you head out the door with the best ways to stay safe.

Freezing rain can be dangerous, especially on highways, because you can’t see it like snow, so you don’t know where it’s going to be slick.

Crews have pre-treated the roads to prepare for any icing but drivers still should take it slow once the freezing rain begins to fall.

News 8’s Kent Pierce has more details from the Mobile Weather Lab in the video above.

