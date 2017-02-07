Freezing rain expected to cause slick roads

Related Coverage Rain, wintry mix to make for icy roads for Tuesday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A wintry mix is likely to hit Connecticut late Tuesdays morning. We’ve got your back before you head out the door with the best ways to stay safe.

Freezing rain can be dangerous, especially on highways, because you can’t see it like snow, so you don’t know where it’s going to be slick.

Here are the latest advisories across Connecticut. Gotta watch the roads closely! #WTNHweather pic.twitter.com/OWrrT8IRd8 — Sam Kantrow (@SamKantrow) February 7, 2017

Crews have pre-treated the roads to prepare for any icing but drivers still should take it slow once the freezing rain begins to fall.

DOT trucks stand at the ready along I-84 outside Waterbury. We’re all just waiting for the freezing rain. #WTNHWeather pic.twitter.com/eEBQYIRO1T — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) February 7, 2017

News 8’s Kent Pierce has more details from the Mobile Weather Lab in the video above.