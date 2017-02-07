Funeral to be held for New Haven firefighter killed in crash

New Haven Firefighter Jeffrey O'Neil (Image provided by New Haven Fire Department)
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– Funeral services will be held Tuesday for a New Haven firefighter killed in a New Britain crash last week.

37-year-old Jeffrey O’Neil died last Thursday on Black Rock Avenue in New Britain. He was a passenger in the car that hit a utility pole. The driver in that crash suffered non-life threatening injuries.

O’Neil worked at Engine Company 17 and 11 in New Haven.

New Haven Fire Department Chief John Alston issued the following statement as news spread of O’Neil’s death.

Firefighter O’Neil showed himself to be a dedicated fire safety professional, a quick study in fire science, and a well-liked, highly regarded member of Engine Company 17 at the East Grand fire station – his presence will be sorely missed. On behalf of the entire New Haven Fire Department I extend condolences to his family, with an assurance his well-deserved place in this department will not soon be forgotten.”

O’Neil’s funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning at St. Joseph Church on South Main Street in New Britain.

