Gov. Malloy on budget: “A lot of additional sacrifices”

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy rolls out his budget plan Wednesday and says to expect more sacrifices from everyone.

The deficit is a billion-and-a-half dollar hole, most caused, he says, by state pension obligations from past administrations. And while the focus Wednesday will be on the next budget year starting on July 1, there is still disagreement on the current budget year, especially those cuts to city and towns that the Governor made in December.

When the Governor previewed his upcoming budget during last month’s “State of the State” address he said state government must be leaner and more cost effective. But Wednesday he will be much more to the point.

“In this budget I’m going to ask for a lot of additional sacrifices,” said Malloy.

He says there will be a major shift in resources for education to the cities and towns. He’s proposing more aid for poorer places like New Haven and Waterbury and less for more affluent places. He says some community budgets have grown while he has had to cut.

“A large number of them have not made the kinds of sacrifices that our state employees have been called upon to make and will be called upon to make again,” said Malloy.

That’s a reference to on-going negotiations with the state labor unions where Malloy is looking for more give backs. He also has made it clear the books will be balanced by more spending cuts and not state tax hikes.

“We will not change the ‘Income Tax‘ rate. We will not change the ‘Sales Tax‘ rate. This will not be an income or new income driven budget,” said Malloy.

But he will call for eliminating the $200 ‘Property Tax‘ credit that affects many middle income homeowners.

Republicans say the shift in local school funding will only put more upward pressure on local ‘Property Taxes.’

“We don’t know how the towns can take anymore burden than they’ve already taken,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Themis Klarides (R-Derby).

Republicans are already miffed at Malloy for cutting $20 million from the current budget year for local education and want it restored because the current budget year is showing a small surplus.

“It’s unfair for the Democrats to put forth a budget, to make a promise, renege on that promise, based upon a deficit, find out that there wasn’t a deficit and then not put the money back,” said Republican Senate President Pro tem Len Fasano of North Haven.

Republicans say they thought they had a deal to put back the $20 million that was cut to the towns in December in the current budget year, but the Malloy administration says the current budget year is barely in balance and that would not be a wise move.