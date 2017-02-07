Hamden man shot twice in buttocks; no arrests

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden Police are looking for the person who shot a man in the buttocks last Friday night. According to police, the incident happened around 11pm in the area of Saint Mary and Alling Streets. When police arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, but no victim. Shortly thereafter, Hamden Police were contacted by Bridgeport Hospital and were told that a victim with 2 gunshots to the buttocks was being treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim, a 26-year-old from New Haven, was said to be in the passenger seat of a car that was on Saint Mary Street, when someone fired a gun at the vehicle. The victim stated that the gunshots were fired from someone in a gray-colored sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden Police Detective Joseph Ligouri at (203) 230-4040.

