High-impact snowstorm likely on Thursday

We will go from one extreme to the other in just 24 hours between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon. In fact, the huge changes will happen in about 18 hours as the temperature falls from the mid 50s with some sun to near 30 with snow by Thursday morning. Snow will accumulate during the day on Thursday leading to tricky travel on the roads and at the airports. Let’s break down the forecast…

WEDNESDAY

Do not be fooled by the spring-like warmth on Wednesday. We are expecting temperatures to reach at least the mid 50s with some sunny breaks. The wind will shift to the northwest in the afternoon, and that starts the process of bringing back colder air to set the stage for Thursday.

THURSDAY

The first flakes are possible in Western CT between 5-7 am, and the snow will spread east in the morning. It should be snowing statewide by 9 am. Snow will quickly become steady and should accumulate readily. The heaviest snow is possible between 8am-2pm as the storm intensifies south of Long Island. The wind will increase to 15-30 mph near the Shoreline, with a few higher gusts to around 40 mph possible. Expect snow to continue through the afternoon before ending from west to east between 4-7 pm. The temperature will be between the mid 20s inland and low 30s Shoreline at the start of the storm before falling through the 20s during the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT

The wind will stay active as the snow ends early in the evening. Expect a 15-30 mph breeze at night, with temperatures falling into the single digits to low teens inland, and low to mid teens at the Shoreline. Wind chill may be near zero at times.

STORM IMPACTS

Driving will be difficult from mid-morning through the day on Thursday. Even though the storm is happening during the day, the snow should be heavy enough to stick to the roads. It’s probably best to avoid unnecessary driving. Based on a forecast of 6-10″, it’s a fairly safe bet that there will be widespread school cancellations. Delays or early dismissals do not really make sense given the storm’s timing from sunrise to sunset. The storm should have an impact on all the Northeast airports from Washington DC to Philly to NYC to BDL and Logan. Air travel could be snarled by this storm.

While it will be windy near the Shoreline with 30-40 mph gusts possible, it may not be windy enough to lead to widespread tree damage and power outages. The wind, however, will further limit visibility on the roads.