Immigrant students seek access to state financial aid

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol (WTNH)
- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — College students without legal immigration status are asking Connecticut lawmakers to give them access to some financial aid.

Connecticut already allows those students to pay in-state tuition as long as they have spent at least two years at a state high school.

But the students’ immigration status means they can’t apply for any government money, including financial aid funded directly by student tuition payments.

Related: Immigrant students plan to turn out legislative hearing 

The immigrant students testified Tuesday before the Connecticut legislature’s Higher Education Committee in favor of a proposal that would open up that institutional financial aid to them. They say they aren’t demanding money, just the ability to compete for it.

Opponents have argued that allowing those students to access financial aid would mean less money for those in the country legally.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s