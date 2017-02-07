In the Bender Kitchen: Saybrook Point Inn & Spa

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Fresh Salt Cuisine Series is back with a full winter schedule of decadent meals and hand-picked wine and spirit pairings.

From fresh seafood dishes to handcrafted cocktails and artisanal wines, these dining events are a can’t miss opportunity to indulge in a one-of-a-kind meal.

Fresh Salt Cuisine Series

Robert Mondavi Winery – February 11

The Macallan Scotch Dinner – February 18

Caymus Vineyards – February 25

Jack Daniels Dinner – March 3

Each event in the Cuisine Series includes a signature menu with custom wine or spirit pairings, a cocktail hour with a featured drink, and a guest speaker. After inspiring your palate, the featured wine or spirit can be ordered at special pricing through Seaside Wine in Old Saybrook.

Situated along the picturesque shores of historic Old Saybrook, Connecticut, Saybrook Point features a collection of 100 elegantly-appointed guestrooms, a rejuvenating full-service SANNO spa, and casual fine dining restaurant Fresh Salt, as well as a unique waterside Lighthouse Suite.

For more information visit www.saybrook.com