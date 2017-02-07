Man arrested for kidnapping after police chase in Southbury

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A Waterbury man was arrested on kidnapping charges after forcing a woman to withdrawal money from a bank and leading police on a chase in Southbury Monday.

State police say Southbury officers responded to the Chase Bank at 775 Main Street South around 10:43 a.m. after bank employees reported a woman being forced by a man to withdrawal money from her bank account while he waited in the car. Police say the victim and suspect were known to one another.

Upon police arrival, the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Claude Williams, fled the scene and led police on a pursuit. The pursuit ended when Williams crashed his car at the bottom of I-84 at the exit 15 eastbound off ramp. Police say the pursuit lasted about 9 minutes.

Officers also found narcotics on Williams when he was taken into custody.

Williams was arrested and charged with kidnapping, unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment, robbery, larceny, engaging police in a pursuit, reckless driving, illegal possession of a narcotic and operation of a motor vehicle when registration or license is refused/suspended/ revoked. He was held on $250,000 bond.

No injuries were reported in the incident and it remains under investigation.