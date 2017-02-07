Man arrested in Bridgeport for armed robbery and assault

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested a man Monday night for robbing a local market and assaulting a police officer. Police say around 8 o’clock Monday night, 32-year-old, Steven Nieves went into a store located at 375 Capitol Ave. displaying a gun and ordering the store clerk to turn over money. After the clerk complied Nieves fled the scene on foot with the cash.

Shortly after the robbery police found Nieves on Main Street near Charles Street. Sergeant James Geremia attempted to arrest Nieves when an altercation occurred. Police say Nieves reached for his handgun that was in his pants pocket and the weapon discharged. Nieves was struck by the bullet in the leg.

Sergeant Geremia was able to call for backup and officers were able to arrest Nieves. Both Nieves and Sergeant Geremia were transported to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment. Sergeant Geremia was released after being treated for minor injuries.

Steve Nieves was treated and released to police custody. Nieves is charged with robbery in the 1st degree, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of firearms, assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment, threatening and carrying a pistol without a permit. His bond was set at $250,000.