Man held after bizarre incident clears New Haven courtroom

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A bizarre series of events sent people scrambling out of a courtroom in New Haven Superior Court on Tuesday. Around 12:20 p.m., State Police were called to a courtroom at 121 State Street because a man was sitting in a courtroom chanting and wouldn’t stop. He was not involved with any court proceeding. Court officers asked him to stop and leave but he wouldn’t do it. At some point in the confusion, someone in the courtroom yelled either “bomb” or “gun” and people went scrambling out of the courtroom. Several people were reported to have minor injuries in the scramble. The man’s name has not been released but police are holding him as they investigate. No gun or bomb was found.

Advertisement