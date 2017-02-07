Boston Mayor expects more than a million fans for the Patriots victory parade

BOSTON (WTNH)– Boston is expecting more than one million to flock to the city Tuesday morning for their big parade. The New England Patriots team and their fans will be celebrating the historic win down in Houston, TX.

The team is doing a victory lap around the city with a Parade of Champions celebrating their 5th Super Bowl win. Quarterback Tom Brady declared it a Boston holiday and asked everyone to come dance in the streets.

The New England Patriots team touched down from Texas Monday night. Fans will be cheering and hopefully dancing as the players get into about two dozen duck boats with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The team will travel down Boylston Street down to City Hall. Boston police will be staffing up. They’re asking folks to not drink and to be aware of their bags.

“With the crowd we’ll have and obviously the family and people having to bring a lot of stuff, it’s going to be difficult but we’ll be out there. I’m not going to prohibit it because there is no way we can do that. I just ask for the public cooperation. We did that on July 4th, we do it at the marathon and everyone’s been very cooperative and if they do bring a bag please don’t leave it unattended because that only creates fear in people so it’s a huge crowd, it’s quite undertaken but I’m looking forward to a great day,” said Commissioner William Evans, Boston Police Dept.

The Boston Marathon finish line got a fresh coat of paint just for the day.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. They already issued parking bans and streets will be closed as early as 9 a.m. City officials recommend taking public transportation into the city if you are heading into Boston.