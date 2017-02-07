New Haven man sentenced in 2012 murder case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man convicted of a 2012 murder was sentenced Tuesday to more than five decades in prison.

26-year-old Vincente Ayala was sentenced to 55 years in prison Tuesday, after police say Ayala shot and killed of 19-year-old Thomas “TJ” Mozell in March of 2012. A jury had found Ayala guilty of murder back in November of 2015.

According to police, Mozell was sitting in his car when Ayalz gunned him down. Police found Mozell dead in the driver’s seat. Officers believe Mozell was killed over a gang-related dispute.

After an investigation lasting three years, police arrested Ayala in 2015.