New Haven police on scene of reported shooting

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ George Roelofsen)
(WTNH/ George Roelofsen)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in New Haven Tuesday morning.

Several police cars are on the scene of Winthrop Avenue where one person has been reportedly shot before 11 a.m.

Winthrop Avenue appears to closed with police tape between Chapel Street and Edgewood Avenue for the investigation.

It is unclear how many people were shot or what their condition is at this time. There is also no word on any suspect at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. Check back for more updates.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s