New Haven police on scene of reported shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in New Haven Tuesday morning.

Several police cars are on the scene of Winthrop Avenue where one person has been reportedly shot before 11 a.m.

Winthrop Avenue appears to closed with police tape between Chapel Street and Edgewood Avenue for the investigation.

It is unclear how many people were shot or what their condition is at this time. There is also no word on any suspect at this time.

