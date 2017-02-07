New Haven – Vote For Your Favorite Summer Movie

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Goonies, Frozen, Casablanca, Back to the Future, Finding Nemo and Grease. Those are some of the movies New Haven has shown during it’s popular summer film festival “Friday Night Flicks.” This will be the film series third edition held by the Department of Parks, Recreation and Trees and they want to hear what movies are your favorite. You have until Friday, March 3rd to vote.

The film festival features an outdoor movie every Friday night starting in June and running through August. Each week a different movie is shown at a different New Haven park, ranging from Wooster Square to Quinnipiac.

“Every Friday at 8:30 from June 2nd to August 18th we will show a movie in a different city park. Help us pick what to show. You can vote for the same movie in every park or pick all of your favorites. We will only show each movie once and will use an algorithm to make sure all the top picks make the list,” the parks ‘n’ rec department announced on its Web site.

The link provided below will lead to the ‘Friday Night Flicks’ ballot:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf80yvRcUas_PqmFBeUVnTsJMAJ5KljYK-KM9pwJxPYYZMaEw/viewform?c=0&w=1