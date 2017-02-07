New London man faces multiple weapons charges

David Johnson
David Johnson

New London, Conn. (WTNH)- An extensive investigation by the New London police department has led to an arrest in connection with the theft of dozens of firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Police arrest 28 year old David Johnson following a traffic stop on Broad Street in the city. During the stop, police discovered two of three firearms that had previously been reported as being stolen by the Stonington police department.

That initial seizure led to a more extensive search in which officers found hundreds of rounds of ammunition, in addition to high capacity rifle magazines and high capacity pistol magazines.

Police describe Johnson as a multi-state convicted felon. He now faces charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of an assault weapon and risk of injury to a minor among other counts;

