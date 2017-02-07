Norwalk residents find white supremacist fliers near homes

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Police are investigating the appearance of white supremacist fliers in a Connecticut community.

Police say hundreds of printed fliers were found on driveways and in mailboxes in Norwalk on Monday. The fliers read, “We must secure the existence of our race and a future for white children. Make America White Again.” Officials say the fliers also list a link to a white nationalist website.

Norwalk residents placed a complaint with the police department. Norwalk Police Spokesman Lt. Terry Blake said detectives are investigating the fliers.

