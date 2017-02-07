Panera Bread hiring up to 150 in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Panera Bread is hiring up to 150 new positions in Connecticut as a part of its new delivery service.

The restaurant chain is launching a new cafe-based delivery (CBD) across the United States. Connecticut is the first market to try out this new service.

Panera says CBD drivers will be responsible for delivering food to customers. Full-time and part-time positions are available. Applicants need to be 18 years or older and have access to reliable transportation with insurance.

There will be job fairs at eight Connecticut Panera Bread locations throughout March from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

March 8: Panera Bread – Groton
Groton Square Shopping Center, 220 CT-12, Groton

March 9: Panera Bread – Hartford
10 State House Square, Hartford

March 14: Panera Bread – Wethersfield
Wethersfield Shopping Plaza Shopping Center, 1129 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield

March 15: Panera Bread – Glastonbury
2450 Main Street, Glastonbury

March 21: Panera Bread – Newington
3120 Berlin Turnpike, Newington

March 22: Panera Bread – Enfield
Enfield Square, 90 Elm Street, Enfield

March 27: Panera Bread – Buckland
The Shoppes at Buckland Hills, 194 Buckland Hills Drive, Buckland

March 29: Panera Bread – Farmington
1600 South East Road, Farmington

To apply online, click here.

