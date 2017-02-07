PD: Man arrested for shooting his son

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia police have arrested a man who they say shot his son during an argument last month.

According to Ansonia Police, 47-year-old Dennis Softleigh of Ansonia was arrested on Tuesday for a shooting that happened on January 17. Police say Softleigh and his 23-year-old son got into an argument at his Central Street home. That’s when his son was shot.

Softleigh was arrested and is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm and carrying a firearm while under the influence.