Private plows see dip in business



(WTNH) — News of Thursday’s snow storm could be music to the ears of private plow drivers across the state, but is it too little too late?

Rich Vasseur extends the plow blade on his truck, making sure everything is ready for the big storm, ready to hopefully make some money.

“It has been tough for us because we don’t have a lot of contracts. We feel if we work we should get paid and if we don’t work we don’t get paid. So we try to treat our customers fair,” said Vasseur.

This year, Vasseur Landscaping has seen several of their competitors go out of business, and last season there were a lot of plow trucks for sale. Rich says they have had to do a lot of belt tightening in these lean years.

“We keep our overhead low. We can heat our shop with the wood and we use older trucks and we fix them up so we don’t have these big payments,” said Vasseur.

But Gil Vasseur and his brother have nearly 100 years of plowing experience between them. They’ve survived the blizzards and the droughts and they say they’ll survive this one, too.

“I have plowed for 50 years, nothing really surprises me. I’ve seen most all of it. The blizzard of ’77 when the Civic Center roof fell in,” said Vasseur.