Raccoon attacks Rocky Hill resident

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Central Connecticut Health District wants residents to be aware of rabies after a Rocky Hill Resident was bitten by a potentially rabid raccoon on February 4th.

The Health District is reminding residents that rabies can be deadly in humans. It attacks the nervous system and is usually transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal into an open wound or the mucous membranes of the eyes or mouth of an uninfected person or animal. The most common animals that carry rabies are wild raccoons, skunks, bats, foxes and coyotes. The Health District says handling a rabid animal or coming into contact with its blood, urine or feces does not result in getting rabies. According to the Health District the most common way to get rabies is through the bite of an infected animal. If you are bitten by a wild animal you should get medical attention as soon as possible.

Anyone who sees an animal acting unusual should contact local animal control.