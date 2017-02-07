Senator Blumenthal to speak against education secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Connecticut U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is joining members of the Senate Democratic Caucus on the Senate Floor on Tuesday, February 7 to oppose President Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of education.

He plans to take the floor around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday to speak out against the nomination of Betsy DeVos.

Senate democrats have been continuing to debate the nomination throughout the night.

Representatives of Blumenthal released the following statement about DeVos saying:

“DeVos’ thin but controversial record and the lack of knowledge she displayed during her confirmation hearing sparked a massive outcry among Americans who have contacted their Senators in record numbers to oppose her nomination to lead the Department of Education. Over the last several weeks, at least 14,000 people contacted Blumenthal’s office alone to share their opinion on the nomination.”