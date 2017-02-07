Two arrested in New Haven following 911 calls of a threatening complaint and shots fired

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police arrested two individuals during the early hours today, following 911 calls of a man threatening with a knife at one location and shots fired at another spot in the city.

Police say at 12:20 a.m. officers were dispatched to a threatening complaint at 174 Cooper Place. The caller reported being threatened by a man with a knife, but had left. While officers were making their way to this area, they were redirected to a complaint of gunfire on the 300 block of Fountain St. Police searched this area, but came up empty. When police arrived on Cooper Place, the victim stated the man with the knife took off in a white Audi. Police returned to Fountain St after gathering information on Cooper Place. While on Fountain St they discovered ballistic evidence on the 400 block.

After 30 minutes into this investigation, police say officers spotted a white Audi heading toward Clover St on Truman St. Police determined this vehicle was the same Audi from the Cooper Place incident. After being pulled over by police, the occupants in the Audi put their hands out of the windows of the vehicle, according to police. The driver was identified as Yui Shimabukuro, of New Haven, and the passenger was Carlos Gustavo Cruz of New Haven. Police say Cruz had a handgun magazine sitting in his lap, and ordered him out of the vehicle. Cruz complied with officers and shortly after a gun was found beneath the front seat.

According to police, Shimabukuro and Cruz told two different stories, but police believe at least Shimabukuro had been on Fountain St when the gunshots were reported, possibly with someone else.

Shimabukuro was arrested and charged with weapon in a motor vehicle, pistol without a permit, failing to wear a seat safety belt and failing to signal.

Cruz, who police say is a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with weapon in a motor vehicle, pistol without a permit, and criminal possession of a firearm.